Tuesday, November 28, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound man launches congressional campaign

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Brandon Gill with President Donald Trump

Brandon Gill, a Flower Mound resident, announced Tuesday that he will run for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Gill’s campaign called him “a dedicated patriot, businessman, husband and father,” in his campaign launch for Texas’ 26th District, a seat that has been held by Michael Burgess for decades. Burgess recently announced that he will not seek reelection.

“With a deep-rooted commitment to service and a background reflecting the true essence of the American Dream, Brandon will be a relentless conservative warrior fighting against the Biden Administration and the D.C. Establishment,” his campaign said in a statement.

Gill enters the race with $250,000 cash on hand, his campaign said in a news release.

“Congressional Democrats and the Biden Administration have failed us,” Gill said. “Our homeland is being invaded. Our borders are a free-for-all. Crime is soaring, and our economy is a wrecking ball aimed at the middle class. We’re in dire need of a trailblazer, someone unafraid to take on the power players and entrenched interests, a fighter who embodies our values. Washington, take note: you’re done pushing Texans around. Starting now, you’re going to listen to us. I’ve been on the front lines in conservative media, and now I’m ready to take the battle straight to the Swamp. We need to finish the wall, secure the Southern border, balance our budget, unleash our energy industry, restore law and order, and kick weak Republicans who rubber stamp progressives’ agenda out of Congress.”

Gill said his Christian faith, blue-collar upbringing on a rural Texas cattle ranch, and father’s Air Force background instilled in him unwavering values of patriotism, hard work and community.

“His journey from the Ivy League to Wall Street showcases his success in elite circles,” the news release says. “Yet, Brandon’s heart lies in Texas with the hard-working men and women whose way of life is under assault.”

Brandon left Wall Street and founded the D.C. Enquirer, an unabashedly conservative America First news outlet.

“Collaborating on the impactful film ‘Police State’ with his father-in-law, Dinesh D’Souza, Gill’s dedication to preserving the freedoms Americans hold dear is unwavering,” the news release says. “With his wife, an influential Christian author and pro-life activist, Danielle, Gill will be a voice for the smallest among us. Inspired by their daughter Marigold, Gill strives for a brighter and better future for all American children.”

Click here for more information about Gill’s campaign.

Previous article
City asks for residents to follow rules when decorating S.T.A.R.s
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.