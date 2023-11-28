Flower Mound man launches congressional campaign

Brandon Gill, a Flower Mound resident, announced Tuesday that he will run for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Gill’s campaign called him “a dedicated patriot, businessman, husband and father,” in his campaign launch for Texas’ 26th District, a seat that has been held by Michael Burgess for decades. Burgess recently announced that he will not seek reelection.

“With a deep-rooted commitment to service and a background reflecting the true essence of the American Dream, Brandon will be a relentless conservative warrior fighting against the Biden Administration and the D.C. Establishment,” his campaign said in a statement.

Gill enters the race with $250,000 cash on hand, his campaign said in a news release.

“Congressional Democrats and the Biden Administration have failed us,” Gill said. “Our homeland is being invaded. Our borders are a free-for-all. Crime is soaring, and our economy is a wrecking ball aimed at the middle class. We’re in dire need of a trailblazer, someone unafraid to take on the power players and entrenched interests, a fighter who embodies our values. Washington, take note: you’re done pushing Texans around. Starting now, you’re going to listen to us. I’ve been on the front lines in conservative media, and now I’m ready to take the battle straight to the Swamp. We need to finish the wall, secure the Southern border, balance our budget, unleash our energy industry, restore law and order, and kick weak Republicans who rubber stamp progressives’ agenda out of Congress.”

Gill said his Christian faith, blue-collar upbringing on a rural Texas cattle ranch, and father’s Air Force background instilled in him unwavering values of patriotism, hard work and community.

“His journey from the Ivy League to Wall Street showcases his success in elite circles,” the news release says. “Yet, Brandon’s heart lies in Texas with the hard-working men and women whose way of life is under assault.”

Brandon left Wall Street and founded the D.C. Enquirer, an unabashedly conservative America First news outlet.

“Collaborating on the impactful film ‘Police State’ with his father-in-law, Dinesh D’Souza, Gill’s dedication to preserving the freedoms Americans hold dear is unwavering,” the news release says. “With his wife, an influential Christian author and pro-life activist, Danielle, Gill will be a voice for the smallest among us. Inspired by their daughter Marigold, Gill strives for a brighter and better future for all American children.”

Click here for more information about Gill’s campaign.