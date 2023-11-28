City asks for residents to follow rules when decorating S.T.A.R.s

It’s S.T.A.R. (Sad Trees Along Road) season, when local “residents bring whimsy and holiday cheer by decorating trees along public roads,” the city of Highland Village said in a statement on Monday.

Local cities and towns are asking residents to follow some rules before they participate:

Choose a tree in a safe location, and be cautious when crossing streets

Avoid roads managed by the Texas Department of Transportation, such as FMs 407, 2499 and 1171, and Hwy 377

Ask permission before decorating a tree on private property

Follow all HOA rules

Use decorations that are not dangerous to wildlife, and make sure they are attached securely

Clean up all decorations by Jan. 3

Share a picture of your S.T.A.R on social media using #HelpAStar.