Argyle church provides Thanksgiving meals to 1,200

Argyle United Methodist Church recently provided more than 250 food-insecure families, about 1,200 people, with a full Thanksgiving meal as part of its Community Table outreach program.

In partnership with Health Services of North Texas, pre-registered HSNT families from the Argyle/Denton area received a meal cooked and packed specifically for them in a drive-thru event on Nov. 11, according to a news release from Argyle UMC. More than 150 people cooked the essential Thanksgiving meal items, including:

31 pounds of green beans

351 pounds of cornbread

480 pounds of potatoes

450 pounds of turkey

300 pounds of gravy

2,400 rolls

150 pumpkin pies

“Community Table gives more than just a delicious Thanksgiving meal to a family that needs a hand up, it gives hope and encouragement. Hope that people care, encouragement that through this gift of a meal a family has one less thing to worry about,” said Teri Johnson, Director of Marketing & Communications for Health Services of North Texas. “Argyle UMC has been providing hope and encouragement to families at Health Services of North Texas for more than 20 years.”

Food insecurity is a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life which often equates to missed meals or unhealthy choices. Healthy North Texas reports that over 10% of Denton County residents experience food insecurity, and about 61,000 residents earn too much to qualify for SNAP benefits, but too little to comfortably make ends meet paying for rent, utilities, food and everything else.

“Argyle United Methodist Church is grateful for the opportunity to partner with HSNT each year as we support and live in community with those experiencing food insecurity,” said Associate Pastor Rev. Jennifer Stevens. “Throughout the New Testament we have opportunity to take a peek inside meals that Jesus shared with those around him. Whether it be a meal at the table or an opportunity to share of our own blessings for others to put on their table, the gift of grace and love shared through a hot meal prepared by our community and for others in our community, is the church at its best.”

As the Community Table event has evolved over the last 20 years, it has grown from serving 100 individuals to 1,200 this year. Jennifer Anderson, Community Table’s 2023 Mission Lead, believes “we are called to care for our neighbors. Through this mission, we are able to make significant impact on our community and share God’s love and blessings. By working together, it’s amazing how our resources are multiplied.”

Several local businesses contributed to the success of the event, including: Aesthetic Dentistry, Costco in Lewisville, Costco in Southlake, Independent Financial in Denton, Joeris Construction, Keller Williams Realtor Imelda Ashity, Kroger in Bartonville, Market Street in Flower Mound, Marty B’s, Noble Classic Homes, Remax Realtor Sonia Leonard, Sam’s Club in Lewisville, and the Tanner family at Fort Worth Deli Provisions – a Boar’s Head distributor.