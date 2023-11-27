Monday, November 27, 2023
Flower Mound ponds to be stocked with trout

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Rainbow trout will be stocked in two Flower Mound ponds on Wednesday (photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound).

The town of Flower Mound announced Monday that this week, 1,500 rainbow trout will be stocked in some ponds in Flower Mound parks.

Through its Rainbow Trout Stocking program, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will add 500 rainbow trout to the Heritage Park pond and 1,000 rainbow trout to the Rheudasil Park pond. Exact times are unavailable, but the stocking is expected to take place between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to a town news release.

Anyone looking to fish at these ponds 17 or older needs a valid fishing license, and there is a daily bag limit of five trout per day per person.

Click here for more information.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

