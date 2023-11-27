Monday, November 27, 2023
Lassahn seeking reelection to LISD board

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Allison Lassahn

Incumbent Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees member and Highland Village resident Allison Lassahn announced Monday her intent to run for reelection to the newly formed District 1 in the May 2024 election.

“It has been an immense privilege to serve as a trustee for LISD for over five years,” Lassahn said in a statement. “Public schools play a crucial role in our communities, especially evident in the current times. Our district is one of the top public school systems in the state, and my commitment is to ensure we consistently address the requirements of our diverse student population and their families in future. The widespread support from our community is remarkable, and I hope I’ve earned the trust of those we serve throughout my tenure as a trustee.”

Lassahn was elected to the school board in May of 2018 and served as Board Secretary for two years and Board Vice-President for two years. Lassahn has served as a mentor with Communities in Schools of North Texas for 5 years and currently serves on the Building Leadership Team of Briarhill Middle School. Prior to her election on the school board, Lassahn served on several district committees such as the Community Bond Committee, District Leadership Team and the Facilities Advisory Committee. She completed the LISD Inside program in 2015. She was the Founders Day Chair for the LISD Council of PTAs in 2016.-17. She also has served on the board of five different PTAs within LISD, currently serving as the Parliamentarian for the Briarhill Middle School PTA, according to a news release from her campaign.

Lassahn is a native Texan, growing up and attending public school in Tyler. Allison and her husband Lloyd have lived within LISD for 24 of their 27 years of marriage. She is a graduate of Texas A&M University in College Station where she received a Bachelor of Science degree and of the University of Texas at Dallas where she earned a Master of Science degree. The Lassahn family are active members of Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church in Flower Mound. She and her husband have two sons, one is a current LISD student and the other is a recent graduate of Marcus High School.

For more information about the new voting districts in LISD, visit https://www.lisd.net/Page/29456.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

