Mexican restaurant breaks ground in Lakeside

Realty Capital Management, master developer of Lakeside, announced Tuesday that Los Caminos Modern Mexican restaurant has broken ground in Lakeside.

The restaurant will be located at 880 International Parkway, on the southeast corner of FM 2499 and Lakeside Parkway in south Flower Mound. Locally owned and operated by two DFW natives with over 50 years of combined experience in the upscale restaurant industry, Los Caminos will offer “an elevated, full-service restaurant featuring Modern Mexican and coastal influenced cuisine, an extensive bar program and guest-focused hospitality,” says a Realty Capital news release.

“From the moment of arrival at the elegantly styled hacienda, guests will find themselves immersed in the rich culture and lifestyle of coastal Mexico,” said Jeffrey Denmon, Co-Founder and Partner of Suburban Life Hospitality Group, the restaurant hospitality company behind Los Caminos. “The experience begins with gas-lit lanterns, warm colors, mixed use of distressed wood, textured materials and comfortable oversized seating. Guests will be welcomed by a spacious dining room and lively bar that opens to the climate-controlled covered patio featuring two large fireplaces. We’ll know we’ve done something right when memories of trips to resorts in Tulum and Cabo San Lucas are evoked.”

The menu will feature items such as wood-roasted oysters, lobster fajitas, hand-cut steaks, fresh fish, moles, and other traditional homemade delicacies. The bar will offer a wide selection of tequilas and mezcals that can either be savored alone or made into a handcrafted cocktail, along with many fine wines and beers of Mexico and South America.

“The menu honors our executive chef’s family heritage,” Denmon said. “Jose has been the head chef for large restaurants in culinary destinations like New York City, Las Vegas, and the Bahamas. We’re proud to bring the richness of Mexico’s kitchens to Flower Mound, a market truly deserving of a sophisticated dining experience like Los Caminos will offer.”

Los Caminos will open in Fall 2024, according to Realty Capital. The restaurant will be open seven days a week for lunch, dinner, and brunch on Sundays.

“The bar and kitchen will stay open late on the weekdays and even later on the weekends, long after others have closed for the night,” Denmon said.