Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Denton County launches FindHelp online resource directory

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Denton County Courthouse (Photo courtesy of Denton County)

Local residents now have a new, easier way to find local assistance programs, Denton County announced Tuesday.

Denton County, the city of Denton and the city of Lewisville are jointly releasing an online resource directory for community members to readily find information about available support services and programs, according to a county news release. FindHelp Denton County serves as a digital space where community members can find up-to-date hours, locations and program overviews for free or reduced-cost resources.

“We believe FindHelp Denton County will allow our neighbors to get the information they are seeking in an efficient and effective manner,” said Judge Andy Eads. “We are eager to see how the community uses this solution to link folks to care.”

Community members can search for what they need near them. Resources include food access, transportation, medical care, financial assistance and job training. Filtering by keyword and zip code, results will be viewable by the nearest or most relevant programs. Social service and nonprofit agencies can also use the platform to link help seekers to services or receive inbound referrals.

“At findhelp, we’re honored to partner with changemakers in local government to improve quality of life of their citizens,” said Glen Chambers, SVP of External Affairs at findhelp. “Launching today, FindHelp Denton County (powered by findhelp) is available for every single county resident to find and connect to needed resources and will play an integral role in supporting Denton County’s mission to ‘fairly and equitably allocate resources.’”

Explore FindHelp Denton County at FindHelp.DentonCounty.gov.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

