Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Flower Mound seeking input for new park

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound announced Wednesday that it is seeking residents’ input for what they would like in a new park on FM 1171.

The town said it has officially kicked off the design process for Trotter Park, a 13.11-acre undeveloped park property located at 4551 Cross Timbers Road, located between Flower Mound Road and Bruton Orand Boulevard.

“Once complete, the park is intended to provide outdoor recreational opportunities to the community and enhance residents’ quality of life,” the town said in a statement.

Town staff and the design consultant, MHS Planning & Design, have launched a dedicated website to keep residents informed about the project’s status. Regular updates will be posted there, and you can also find a brief survey related to the development of Trotter Park on that page. To learn more and take the survey, visit www.flower-mound.com/trotterpark.

“It’s essential that plenty of residents take the survey,” the town said in a statement, “so once you’re done taking it, send it to your neighbors, too!”

The town will also conduct a public meeting in January to gain further understanding of the community’s desires, and will post details for that meeting on social media and the town’s website soon.

Denton County launches FindHelp online resource directory
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

