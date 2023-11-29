Wednesday, November 29, 2023
DCTA connects you to holiday cheer

By CTG Staff
Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) is getting into the holiday spirit, just as we all are this time of year.

Wherever you need to go in Highland Village, Lewisville, or Denton, DCTA can help get you there this holiday season, and we can also help you get to some special events around town.

For example, DCTA is a proud sponsor of the Mrs. Claus Storytime events happening at The Shops at Highland Village throughout the month of December. Mrs. Claus will be reading holiday classics at Cheeky Monkeys on Thursdays in December, specifically:

  • December 7
  • December 14
  • December 21

Readings will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on those three Thursdays, and guests will be admitted into the Storytime with the purchase of a snack from Cheeky Monkeys Café.

One great way to get around and take a holiday from the stress of driving, is by using the GoZone on-demand rideshare service from DCTA. Highland Village and Lewisville residents have a convenient way to head to the shops, run their errands or get to appointments, at only $1.50 per ride.

GoZone also makes a great way to get yourself to the A-train stations that serve Highland Village and Lewisville, including the HV/LL Station, Old Town Station and Hebron Station, and take a train ride to Dallas via the Trinity Mills Station connecting to the DART Green Line.

Finally, DCTA recommends taking a Transit Together Trip with family or friends to Denton or to Dallas. Transit can serve as a great host when you want to spend time with those you love, and not have to worry about parking or traffic.

For the Christmas and New Year holiday season, our GoZone on-demand rideshare service will be available every day through the holidays. GoZone will operate with Sunday service hours (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) in place on Christmas Day (Dec. 25), Dec. 26, New Year’s Day (Jan. 1) and Jan. 2.

As you can imagine with the holiday season, even our transit workers deserve some holiday downtime, and that means some service interruptions. DCTA A-train and Connect Bus service will not operate on Monday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan. 1, and will also not be in operation on Sundays as usual. For complete updates on all DCTA transit services through the holidays, please check our Service Updates webpage: dcta.net/service-updates

(Sponsored content)

