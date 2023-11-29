Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Local towns raising funds in Red Kettle Challenge

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the Salvation Army

This month, Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore issued a friendly challenge to Highland Village, Flower Mound, Bartonville and The Colony, to benefit The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

The Red Kettle Campaign fundraiser provides the largest percentage of The Salvation Army’s operating budget for the entire year, according to a news release. It funds community programs such as clothing assistance, food pantry and meal service, employment assistance, rent and utility assistance, adult education, and emergency response.

Gilmore has set a goal of raising $2,000 this year. Donations can be made online at: give.salvationarmytexas.org/TJGilmore2023. The Lewisville mayor’s bell-ringing challenge is set for Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Gilmore and other city elected officials and employees will be set up outside Sam’s Club, 751 W. Main St.

Highland Village city officials and staff will post up outside Walmart, 3060 Justin Road, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. Click here to donate online to Mayor Dan Jaworski’s fundraiser.

Bartonville town officials and residents will raise funds on Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in front of Kroger, 3400 FM 407. Click here to donate online to Mayor Jaclyn Carrington’s fundraiser.

In Flower Mound, town officials and staff will ring the red bell from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 9 in front of Hobby Lobby, 5801 Long Prairie Road. Click here to donate online to Mayor Derek France’s fundraiser.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

