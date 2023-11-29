Ramen Akira now open in Lakeside

Ramen Akira, a Japanese restaurant with several locations around North Texas, is now open in Lakeside.

“At Ramen Akira, we’re on a mission to bring the soul-warming flavors of Japan to Flower Mound,” the restaurant said in a social media post. “Our passion lies in crafting the perfect bowl of ramen, an art we’ve perfected over the years to create an unforgettable dining experience.”

The menu features “traditional Japanese Ramen with a slight Italian twist,” the company’s website says, as well as rice dishes and lots of appetizers, including carpaccio, deep fried gyoza and shrimp tempura.

The restaurant first opened its doors on Nov. 9, and it is still currently in its soft opening phase at 2600 Lakeside Parkway, Flower Mound. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Dine-in, pickup and delivery services are all offered.

