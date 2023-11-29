FMPD investigating reported shooting at Home Depot

The Flower Mound Police Department responded to a reported shooting at Home Depot on Wednesday night, but officers found no suspect or victim at the scene.

Police responded to the store, 852 Long Prairie Road, around 6:45 p.m. after receiving reports of an altercation in the parking lot and at least one gunshot, according to a FMPD news release. However, on arrival, no suspect or victim was located.

Police are still investigating the incident Wednesday night, and a heavy police presence is expected in the area for a while. Police said there is no immediate threat to the community.