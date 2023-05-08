Voters reject bond for tennis center; town considering alternatives

Flower Mound town staff is considering alternative ways to bring new tennis and pickle ball courts to town after voters rejected the town’s bond proposal to help fund a new tennis center.

In Saturday’s election, more than 54% of 7,802 votes were cast against Proposition A in Flower Mound, according to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office. If it had been approved, the proposition would have called for $7.5 million in general obligation bond proceeds to be used to fund half of a new tennis center at Trotter Park, 4551 Cross Timbers Road, and the other $7.5 million would have come from the town’s General Fund, 4B Sales Tax Fund and Park Development Fund. The propose tennis center would have had 16 lighted tennis courts, 12 lighted pickleball courts and more.

Now, though, the town is evaluating its remaining options to make more courts available to residents.

“We have a lot to discuss regarding tennis and pickleball in Flower Mound,” said Chuck Jennings, director of Parks & Recreation. “There is a strong need for both, and as a town, we need to figure out a way to increase the level of service for both. This could be by adding courts to existing parks, continuing to work with LISD for access, and/or including courts in new parks as they develop.”

Jennings said the department will move forward with another plan to expand Trotter Park with the land that would have been the tennis center’s location.