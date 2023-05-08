Local organizations promoting flag program

Local nonprofits Keep Argyle Beautiful and the Rotary Club of Denton are working together to promote the rotary club’s flag program for local residents who want to proudly display their patriotism on certain holidays and support other good causes at the same time.

For $50 a year, volunteers will install a 3×5 foot U.S. flag on a 10 foot pole in front of your home or business on six holidays: Patriot’s Day (third Monday in April), Memorial Day, Flag Day (June 14), Independence Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day. The program is available to residents in and around Denton, Argyle, Corinth, Hickory Creek and Lake Dallas. Funds raised from the program go to various service projects in Central America and many local nonprofits and services, such as Denton County Friends of the Family, Denton Court Appointed Special Advocates, Denton ISD scholarships and more.

Go to dentonrotaryflags.com for more information and to place an order.