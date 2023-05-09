Fentanyl Awareness Day rally to be held at Denton Square

A community event will be held at the Denton Square on Tuesday evening for National Fentanyl Awareness Day.

The free rally will features guest speakers, music, giveaways, booths and more in an effort to bring attention to the dangers of fentanyl and to remember those who have died from the dangerous drug. The Hon. Judge Brody Shanklin will be the keynote speaker, and there will be lots of community resources and information for residents.

The event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in downtown Denton.