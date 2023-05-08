Wreaths Across America exhibit coming to Flower Mound

Wreaths Across America, an organization that honors America’s fallen soldiers and veterans with wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and cemeteries across the country, is bringing its Mobile Education Exhibit to Flower Mound as part of its national tour.

“The mission of Wreaths Across America is to Remember the fallen, Honor those who have served and their families, and teach the next generation the value of freedom,” said Karen Worcester, WAA’s executive director. “The Mobile Education Exhibit provides the unique opportunity for communities to come together and share the stories of those who served and sacrificed. Through our partnership with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, the Exhibit also serves as an official ‘Welcome Home’ location for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.”

The MEE will stop in Flower Mound on May 26 in front of the local office of Laura Ferring, GEICO insurance agent, 4630 Long Prairie Road. Exhibit tours will be free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

