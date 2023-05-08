Blood drives to be held in Bartonville, Flower Mound

Carter BloodCare is hosting several community blood drives in southern Denton County this month, including one on Monday in Flower Mound.

There is a critical need for the universal O negative blood type, and all blood types are needed, according to a Carter BloodCare news release.

“Donated blood is used to help people with life-threatening injuries due to serious vehicle accidents and severe trauma, those undergoing open-heart surgeries and organ transplants, patients receiving cancer treatments, mothers experiencing complications during childbirth, children with anemia, and older adults with age-related health issues,” the organization said in a statement.

Each person who gives blood at Carter BloodCare in May will receive an insulated cooler bag.

The first of three local blood drives will be held from noon to 4 p.m. in front of the Kroger store at 2709 Cross Timbers Road in Flower Mound. Click here to sign up. As of late Monday morning, most time slots are still available.

The Carter BloodCare Bus will return to the area from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Bartonville Town Center, 2650 FM 407. Click here to sign up. Most time slots are still available.

The Carter BloodCare Bus will come back to Bartonville the following Saturday, May 20, from 1-7 p.m. at the Bartonville Store, 96 McMakin Road. Click here to sign up. All time slots are still available, as of Monday.