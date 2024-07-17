Keep Argyle Beautiful recognized for Governor’s Community Achievement Award

Last month, Keep Argyle Beautiful was recognized at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin during the 2024 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards Ceremony, hosted by First Lady Cecilia Abbott.

The Community Achievement Awards program, which has been in existence since 1969, acknowledges communities that have demonstrated outstanding achievements in various environmental initiatives, including community leadership, public outreach, beautification projects and litter prevention efforts, according to Keep Texas Beautiful. Keep Argyle Beautiful was chosen as one of 10 winners.

“With Argyle’s proactive approach to environmental stewardship through initiatives like ReBeauty Bottles and Bags to Benches, it’s clear that Argyle is committed to creating a sustainable and beautiful community,” says Keep Texas Beautiful’s website.

Other projects, such as Christmas tree shredding and a native plant garden at Fire Station 511, also contributed to Argyle’s achievement award, which includes $90,000. The town of Argyle recognized KAB for its achievement at this week’s Town Council meeting.