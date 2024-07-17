Wednesday, July 17, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Highland Village P&Z recommends approval of patio home development

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
2

The Highland Village Planning & Zoning Commission on Tuesday recommended approval of a proposed development for 25 new patio homes near Heritage Elementary School.

Images courtesy of the city of Highland Village

DJB Development is requesting a zoning change for a 4-acre tract at 102 Barnett Boulevard from SF-40 to a Planned Development District. The concept plan calls for 25 homes at the proposed “Magnolia Village,” as well as the preservation of existing trees on the western property line. According to the meeting agenda, the patio homes would be a minimum of 1,647 square feet and there would be a homeowners’ association and a masonry screen wall along Barnett Boulevard.

This is not the first time P&Z has considered a proposed development for this property. In August 2022, P&Z recommended denial of a PDD for 60 townhomes. In March 2023, P&Z recommended approval of a proposed PDD for 39 townhomes, but due to the number of written protests from nearby property owners, a super-majority vote was required of City Council to approve the application, which it did not get.

The commission received slightly more positive than negative feedback in written submissions from residents. After the applicant’s presentation, a brief public hearing and discussion, P&Z commissioners voted 4-1 to recommend approval of the zoning change. It will soon go to City Council for final approval.

Previous article
Keep Argyle Beautiful recognized for Governor’s Community Achievement Award
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.