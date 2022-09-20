Tuesday, September 20, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound reels in new Mexican food concept

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Rendering of Los Caminos Cocina & Cantina in Flower Mound.

An upscale Mexican restaurant slated for Lakeside DFW got the nod from the Flower Mound Town Council on Monday night.

Los Caminos Cocina & Cantina will be located in a 5,680 square-foot building with a large 1,810 square-foot outdoor patio to be constructed on the southeast corner of FM 2499 and Lakeside Parkway next to 7-Eleven.

“We will bring forward a menu that is a little bit more of the authenticity of what you might find in coastal Mexico, something more of a Tulum resort or Cabo,” said Jeffrey Denman, a 25-year restaurant designer and builder who is bringing his new concept to Flower Mound.

Los Caminos will offer “handmade authentic Mexican dishes from coastal cuisine,” featuring a “lot of seafood, fresh snapper, gulf oysters, blue crab enchiladas.”

Denman boasted that his handcrafted drink menu will be one to beat.

“We have quite a few goals with this particular restaurant but one is to win the ‘Best Margarita in DFW.'”

Los Caminos will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner as well as brunch on Sundays.

The restaurant is shooting to open by Cinco de Mayo 2023.

Previous articleNCL Lantana Chapter announces annual philanthropic award winners
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.