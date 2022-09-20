Flower Mound reels in new Mexican food concept

An upscale Mexican restaurant slated for Lakeside DFW got the nod from the Flower Mound Town Council on Monday night.

Los Caminos Cocina & Cantina will be located in a 5,680 square-foot building with a large 1,810 square-foot outdoor patio to be constructed on the southeast corner of FM 2499 and Lakeside Parkway next to 7-Eleven.

“We will bring forward a menu that is a little bit more of the authenticity of what you might find in coastal Mexico, something more of a Tulum resort or Cabo,” said Jeffrey Denman, a 25-year restaurant designer and builder who is bringing his new concept to Flower Mound.

Los Caminos will offer “handmade authentic Mexican dishes from coastal cuisine,” featuring a “lot of seafood, fresh snapper, gulf oysters, blue crab enchiladas.”

Denman boasted that his handcrafted drink menu will be one to beat.

“We have quite a few goals with this particular restaurant but one is to win the ‘Best Margarita in DFW.'”

Los Caminos will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner as well as brunch on Sundays.

The restaurant is shooting to open by Cinco de Mayo 2023.