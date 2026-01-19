Local students to be recognized at 33rd annual MLK Day celebration

The 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration will be held at Marcus High School in Flower Mound Monday evening at 6 p.m.

Flower Mound and the MLK of North Texas organization described the event as a “free, civic, inter-faith event designed to be fun and educational, uniting communities to celebrate Dr. King’s ideals, including the elimination of prejudice, equality of of all races and genders, sustainable development and international peace.”

At the event, themed “Better Together: Making the Dream a Reality,” the winners of Lewisville ISD’s 2026 MLK art, essay, photography and 3D sculpture/ceramics contest will be recognized.

In 2025, the MLK of North Texas organizing committee gave out $8,000 in cash prizes to the winners of that year’s contests.

The committee will also award one LISD graduating senior a $500 scholarship through the Dr. King Service Award in Honor of Vernell Gregg.

Canned food donations will also be accepted at the event, which will benefit the Christian Community Action Food Pantry.

In December 2025, LISD announced schools across the district collected more than 40,000 pounds of food for CCA Food Pantry, with an elementary campus in Flower Mound collecting the most.

The winners of this year’s LISD MLK art, essay, photography and 3D sculpture/ceramics contest are listed below:

-Essay-

4th Grade

1. Keria Salama | Timber Creek ES | Erlich

2. Eshaan Chinoy | Liberty ES | Ducote

5th Grade

1. Lena Gronneberg | Timber Creek ES | Gray

2. Niam Dave | Hebron Valley ES | Thompson

3A. Emmi Koda | Ethridge ES | Olson

3B. Aditri Poduri | Independence ES | Lancaster

6th Grade

1. Victoria Alvarado | Forestwood MS | White

2. Aadya Tikkireddi | Shadow Ridge MS | Reinacher

3. Aria Bhatia | Shadow Ridge MS | Reinacher

7th Grade

1. Unhae Cho | Shadow Ridge MS | Reinacher

2. Katherine Ho | Shadow Ridge MS | Reinacher

3. Semi Olajubu | Lamar MS | Bywater

8th Grade

1. Sreshta Koppaka | Downing MS | Rhodes

2. Meryam Mikhail | Forestwood MS | Simon

3. Ruhita Anand | McKamy MS | Clayton

9th Grade

1. Navya Gupta | FMHS9 | Greenlaw

2. Zoya Tapia | HHS9 | Vick

3. Tricia St. John | FMHS9 | Greenlaw

10th Grade

1. Ayushi Patel | Hebron HS | Sheehan

2. Amelie Sykes | Hebron HS | Sheehan

3. Rachna Karakatti | Hebron HS | Friend

11th Grade

1. Trebor Cook | Flower Mound HS | Clements

2. Raymond (Ray) Hicke | Marcus HS | Popp

3. Heloísa Lucia Lago | Lewisville HS | Counts

12th Grade

1. Sergio Garcia | Lewisville HS | Counts

2. Madison Faria | Flower Mound HS | Lewis

3. Sristi Ulloor | Flower Mound HS | Bleemel

-Art-

4th Grade

1. Elin Park | Bluebonnet ES | White

2. Jianna Park | Bluebonnet ES | Bausch

3. Darren Xu | Forest Vista ES | Oelkers

5th Grade

1. Michael Giep | Hicks ES | Hale

3. Sachin Thagadur | Independence ES | Lopez

6th Grade

1. Caleb Nicholson | McKamy MS | Thielemans

2. Phoebe Lee | Briarhill MS | McGinnis

3. Tate Xu | Forestwood MS | Shires

7th Grade

1. Regina Du | McKamy MS | Kidd

2. Caleb Hong | McKamy MS | Simonek

3. Kexin Tang | McKamy MS | Tufnell

8th Grade

1. Jua Lee | Lamar MS | Bernard

2. Akshara Avasarala | Lamar MS | Bernard

3. Catherine Kam | Huffines MS | Jane

9th Grade

1. Tae-Heun Lee | FMHS9 | Lawrence

2. Angela Du | FMHS9 | Martin

3. Saanvi Ravi | HHS9 | Ribera

10th Grade

1. Miley Pham | Hebron HS | Jacks

2. Akshata Poduri | Hebron HS | Mennsfield

3. Samia Vallani | Hebron HS | Genuardi

11th Grade

1. Shriya Gajavelly | Flower Mound HS | Lawrence

2. Jessica Andrews | Hebron HS | Russell

3. Audrey Hong | Flower Mound HS | Soto

12th Grade

1. Noah Kang | Flower Mound HS | Lawrence

2. Daniela Boswell | Flower Mound HS | Kruk

3. Penelope (Penny) Peterson | Flower Mound HS | Lawrence

-Photography-

Elementary School

1. Ella Palmer (5th Grade) | McAuliffe ES | McDonnie

2. Seraphine Pelikan (5th Grade) | Bridlewood ES | Head

3. Lilly Arcuri (5th Grade) | McAuliffe ES | Cue

Middle School

1. Aashna Shah (7th Grade) | Shadow Ridge MS | Sawers

2. Ira Narayana (7th Grade) | Downing MS | Stroud

High School

1. Gracie Lowe (10th Grade) | Marcus HS | Champion

2. Amazing Burnett (12th Grade) | Marcus HS | Champion

3. Kayla Pollock (12th Grade) | Flower Mound HS | Hynson

-3D Sculpture/Ceramics-

Elementary School

1. Andrew (Scotty) Werchan (4th Grade) | Hebron Valley ES | Swanson

2. Raon Kim (1st Grade) | Wellington ES | Christy

3. Keria Salama (4th Grade) | Timber Creek ES | Erlich

Middle School

1. Joann Choi (7th Grade) | Arbor Creek MS | Hooten

2. Grace Hill (8th Grade) | Lakeview MS | Fuentes

High School

1. Aileen Ceballos (11th Grade) | Marcus HS | Fletcher

2. Deanna Farr (12th Grade) | Marcus HS | Fletcher

3. Dominique Walters (10th Grade) | Lewisville HS | Shaw

*Chairman’s Prizes*

Kriv Koduru (4th Grade) | Bridlewood ES | Scott

Ruhita Anand (8th Grade) | McKamy MS | McCloud

Paola Jones (12th Grade) | Marcus HS | Fletcher