Elementary school in Flower Mound collects most donations in LISD’s 2025 Stuff the Pantry

Prairie View Elementary School in Flower Mound led all Lewisville ISD schools in donations after the district’s annual Stuff the Pantry Food Drive came to a close.

“Participating in this year’s Stuff the Pantry food drive showed how Prairie Trail students and our community can come together to support CCA,” said Prairie Trail Principal Wendi Vaughn. “Helping families in need right here at home while building a strong sense of community and compassion for others.”

The donations all went to Christian Community Action, Lovepacs and other local charities.

In total, schools across the district helped raise more than 40,000 pounds of donated food, which is enough for organizations to feed about 900 families per week.

“CCA is deeply grateful for our strong partnership with LISD in helping families in need,” said CCA Pantry Supervisor Andre Poux. “As demand continues to rise, this support has never been more essential. We truly couldn’t do this without you, so thank you for making such a meaningful difference in our community.”

As a way to increase donations, the district encouraged schools to keep track of the number of items donated, which was announced on Thursday as Prairie View Elementary in Flower Mound.

“Congratulations to Prairie Trail Elementary for winning the LISD food drive competition for CCA,” said CCA President and CEO Gilbert Montez. “Prairie Trail students, staff and families have shown incredible generosity and school spirit by helping to feed local families in need.”

As a way to say thank you, CCA stopped by a school-wide pep rally to congratulate Prairie Trail students and award them a special trophy.

“I am so proud of my students for their kindness and helping those in need,” said fifth-grade teacher Jill Erickson. “They set a high goal for themselves and achieved it. I love watching us become a classroom of kindness.”

The trophy didn’t have far to travel from last year’s winner.

In 2024, Lewisville ISD’s schools combined to donate 50,000 pounds of food for CCA, Lovepacs, North Texas Community Food Pantry and The Friendship House Food Distribution Center.

The school that raised the most donations last year was another elementary campus in Flower Mound: Wellington Elementary School.

In 2022, Montez and CCA celebrated 50 years of nonprofit service to Denton County families.