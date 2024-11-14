Thursday, November 14, 2024
Lewisville ISD Stuffs the Pantry with 50K pounds of food

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Lewisville ISD

Lewisville ISD recently collected nearly 50,000 pounds of food as part of its annual Stuff the Pantry Food Drive, according to a district news release.

The food donations benefit Christian Community Action (CCA), LovePacs, North Texas Community Food Pantry and The Friendship House Food Distribution Center.

“This year, we collected nearly 50,000 pounds of dry and canned goods during the LISD Food Drive,” CCA Pantry Supervisor Andre Poux said. “This food is pivotal in providing our community with much needed food assistance. We have over 850 families that shop at our pantry each week and the food collected from LISD students and staff will stock our shelves for months to come!”

To hype up the food drive, schools were encouraged to keep track of the number of items donated, according to the district. While most items were worth one point, this year, per the request of CCA, cereal and peanut butter were worth two points each. To show their appreciation, CCA CEO Gilbert Montez and CCA Pantry Supervisor Andre Poux are set to present Wellington Elementary, this year’s winning school, with a special trophy and surprise for the school’s winning classroom.

“I’m so grateful for our community’s support and collaboration for the Stuff the Pantry Food Drive for CCA,” Wellington Elementary Principal Tami Braun said. “This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff, students, and families in coming together for a great cause. I appreciate their contributions and commitment to making our community stronger.”

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

