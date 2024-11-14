Thursday, November 14, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

Northwest ISD announces location of its first early childhood center

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
3
Image courtesy of Northwest ISD

Northwest ISD announced this week that it has finalized the location of its first early childhood center, which was approved by voters in the 2023 bond election.

The new facility, which will serve pre-kindergarten students, will be located off FM 156, south of Hillshire Drive and north of East Bonds Ranch Road in far north Fort Worth, according to a district news release. The ECC will open in August 2026 and is the first of four such schools approved by voters. Locations for the remaining three schools are under consideration.

Additionally, Northwest ISD will wait for updates in the upcoming state legislative session regarding school funding, as the district is in the process of analyzing potential operational budget cuts following voter disapproval of the recent school funding referendum. Currently, districts across Texas only receive half-day funding for a full day of education for pre-K students who qualify by state standards.

Early childhood centers are designed to support Northwest ISD’s growing pre-K population and provide support for elementary schools. Each district elementary school also offers pre-K, though enrollment numbers have surpassed 900 pre-K students this year following an enrollment of just 565 students during the 2022-2023 school year, according to the news release.

While an exact timeframe for the district’s second, third and fourth early childhood centers is under consideration, each ECC will be located in a specific geographic area of the district. ECC No. 1 is located in the southern portion of the district, while future locations will be announced for centers in the north, east and west, according to the district.

Previous article
Money Sense: Smart ways to transfer the family business
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.