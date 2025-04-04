Gill, Cruz, Cornyn to co-host U.S. Service Academies Forum at Marcus High School

The 2025 North Texas U.S. Service Academies Forum will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Marcus High School in Flower Mound.

Congressman Brandon Gill will be co-hosting the event with Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz.

All high school and middle school students, and their parents, in North Texas are invited to learn more about the service academies, including requirements for admission and the selection process.

Current juniors in high school are eligible to start the application process to obtain a congressional nomination to attend one of the academies.

Representatives from each service academy (U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy U.S. Coast Guard Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and U.S. Air Force Academy) will be there to answer questions attendees may have.

Representatives from the Air Force, Army and Navy/Marine Corps ROTC and DODMERB (Department of Defense Medical Examination Review Board) will also be there.

“It’s an honor to host the North Texas U.S. Service Academies Forum in Texas’ 26th Congressional District, where students and families can explore life-changing opportunities at our nation’s premier military academies,” said Gill. “This event will empower the next generation of leaders and reinforce our community’s deep commitment to service, education and national pride.”

Onsite registration will start at 7:30 a.m. at Marcus High School, located at 5707 Morriss Road, Flower Mound. The event is free and open to the public and no RSVP is required to attend.

In 2019, the event was held at The Colony High School in The Colony, co-hosted by the former representative of Texas’ 26th Congressional District, Michael Burgess, alongside Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz and other public officials from North Texas.