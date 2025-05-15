Southern portion of Whyburn land up for sale in Flower Mound

28 acres of land at the corner of Waketon Road and FM 2499/Long Prairie Road in Flower Mound is up for sale at a price of $9.85 million.

The land listing states the area has “mixed-use” opportunity, but is currently zoned for agriculture and will have to go through the Planning & Zoning Commission and Town Council before any changes are made.

According to the Town’s Master Plan, the area is planned for retail use directly off of Long Prairie Road, low-density residential off of Waketon Road and office use north of the residential area.

This is the southern portion of the Whyburn Addition. The northern portion is currently under construction. It will be a residential subdivision with approximately 90 lots.

The development will be near Valley Creek Church, Watermere and its newly-approved addition, Watermere II. It will also be down the road from Marcus High School.

Whyburn was the name given to the area, and a road on the property, to honor the Whyburn family, who owned the land and had operated Whyburn Farms on it since 1888.

The property is up the road from Lakeside DFW, an area with mixed-use developments along FM 2499 and Grapevine Lake. An expansion to the area was recently denied by Flower Mound’s Planning & Zoning Commission and was tabled by Town Council at its April meeting with concerns of development density and traffic.

According to landsearch.com, the property was listed for sale on April 9. At the time of publication, there hasn’t been any talk of a buyer.