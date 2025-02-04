Flower Mound’s Lakeside Village breaks ground on underground garage to anchor waterfront dining district

Lakeside Village is constructing an underground parking garage on the north shore of Lake Grapevine that will anchor development of South Sunset, a waterfront dining and entertainment district in Flower Mound.

“Underground parking in the suburbs may be unusual,” acknowledged Peter B. Stewart, president of Lakeside Village. “But we’re intentionally hiding hundreds of cars at South Sunset to enhance the beauty of the site and create a pedestrian-friendly experience.

“We want visitors to explore and enjoy the spectacular lake views from the plaza’s many public vantage points as well as from the restaurants, wedding chapel, Bluff Trail and amphitheater.”

Sunsets here may be the most dramatic in North Texas. From the site’s perch 60-feet above the lake’s eastern edge, the 8,000-acre reservoir stretches 7.5 miles to the west-northwest surrounded by 1,600+ acres of federally protected parkland and native forest.

The property is located 7 minutes north of DFW Airport.

The $16 million garage represents the final piece of the $60 million public infrastructure phase for Lakeside Village’s 40-acre southern expansion. The Lakeside Village team, which includes Lakeside Village Partners (the landowning entity controlled by the Peter P. Stewart family of Dallas) and Realty Capital Management (development partner), is working with Swinerton Builders on the project.

Completion of the garage is expected this April.

“The underground garage emphasizes our commitment to lake-view restaurants. In our surveys, Flower Mound residents named restaurants on the lake as their top wish for the site,” said Jimmy Archie, managing partner of Realty Capital and Lakeside Village’s developer.

“We have numerous restaurateurs interested in the lake-view sites,” he added, “and we are eager to offer visitors from across DFW a distinctive collection of dining experiences.”

Restaurants will range in size from 4,000 to 6,000 square feet with several featuring two dining levels to maximize views of the lake.

In addition to the plaza’s vistas and restaurants, the Bluff Trail will meander nearly a quarter mile beneath native trees from Sunset Point (completed in 2017) to a tree-shaded amphitheater featuring the lake as the backdrop. Visitors on the Bluff Trail also will have access to the waterfront, Rockledge Park and the 22-mile-long Northshore Trail.

Adjacent to South Sunset, a trio of “live, work and stay” buildings will overlook the lake and Bluff Trail. On the north, Thirty-One Eleven Sunset, a 16-story, 207-unit luxury apartment building is set to open in March. It will be followed by the 12-story, 181-room Hotel Miramar, a Marriott Autograph Collection hotel, and a six-story Class AA office building, called 3301 Sunset. Coury Hospitality will operate the hotel and JLL will lease the office building.

Plans call for South Sunset to open in 2027.