Investing in Our Kids: A Call to Fund the Future of Texas Education

By the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees

In Lewisville ISD (LISD), we serve nearly 48,000 students every day—each with dreams, talents, and untapped potential. They’re the heart of our community, from the kindergartner in Flower Mound learning to count to the high school senior in The Colony preparing to be the first in their family to go to college. They’re why we do what we do.

But right now, we’re at a breaking point. The way Texas funds public schools is not working. School funding doesn’t work for our kids, our teachers, or our communities. While the cost of education keeps rising, the state’s funding hasn’t budged since 2019. The basic allotment, which determines how much money schools get per student, is stuck at $6,160. That’s years of inflation, increased costs, and new mandates—without any additional support.

The result? Our district is being stretched to the limit. Local taxpayers are left to pick up the slack. And worst of all, our students and teachers are the ones who feel the impact.

Let us put some faces to these numbers:

Special Education : We’re committed to serve every child, including those with disabilities. From one-on-one instruction to specialized therapies, we do whatever it takes to help these students thrive. We spend $12 million more each year on special education than we receive from the government. Think about a middle school student in Highland Village with autism who relies on their team of teachers, aides, and therapists. They deserve the best we can give them, and we’re fighting every day to make that happen.

: We’re committed to serve every child, including those with disabilities. From one-on-one instruction to specialized therapies, we do whatever it takes to help these students thrive. Think about a middle school student in Highland Village with autism who relies on their team of teachers, aides, and therapists. They deserve the best we can give them, and we’re fighting every day to make that happen. Safety and Security : Nothing is more important than student safety. Following the passage of House Bill 3, we took big steps to protect our campuses, hiring 55 Guardians in addition to our School Resource Officers. But here’s the reality: these efforts cost us $8.28 million each year, and the state only covers $1.37 million. That leaves a $6+ million gap we must make up locally. Safety shouldn’t come with a price tag, but here we are.

: Nothing is more important than student safety. Following the passage of House Bill 3, we took big steps to protect our campuses, hiring 55 Guardians in addition to our School Resource Officers. That leaves a $6+ million gap we must make up locally. Safety shouldn’t come with a price tag, but here we are. Pre-Kindergarten: We’ve seen the power of early education in LISD. Full-day Pre-K gives young learners the foundation they need to succeed in school and beyond. But under House Bill 3, the state only funds half-day Pre-K, leaving us to fill a $3.8–$4.3 million gap each year. That’s not just numbers—it’s four-year-olds in Castle Hills or Lewisville who deserve the best possible start.

Funding gaps impact all students. Our district’s greatest challenge is addressing these disparities and ensuring that every student receives the quality education they deserve.

That’s why we’re calling on the Texas Legislature to take action. Our message is simple: increase the basic allotment. Just one action, one decision, would make a world of difference. By raising the basic allotment, the state can help us keep up with rising costs, pay teachers competitively, and provide the programs and resources our students deserve.

And let’s be clear— the Texas legislature has the power to increase the basic allotment.

We know Texas is a place where dreams are built. But dreams need a foundation, and that foundation starts with strong public schools. Every student, whether they’re a budding artist in Flower Mound or an aspiring scientist in The Colony, deserves a fair shot. Every teacher deserves to feel valued and supported in their profession. And every family deserves to know their school district has the resources it needs to help their child thrive.

As your Board of Trustees, we see the promise in every child we serve. We also see the challenges they face when funding falls short. Our One Ask, One Action priority for the 89th Legislative Session is about more than budgets—it’s about values. It’s about saying loud and clear that we believe in our kids, our teachers, and our future and the future of Texas.

To our lawmakers: We’re asking you to join us. Make this critical investment. Show our students, teachers, and families that you believe in them too. We are asking families to tell your state representative that your child, grandchild and community are worth the investment. Visit lisd.net/legislative to learn more and find out how to let your voice be heard.

The future of Texas starts here—in our classrooms, on our buses, and in the hearts of every child we serve. Let’s give them the support they deserve.

Sincerely,

Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees

Jenny Proznik

President

Katherine Sells

Vice President

Sheila Taylor

Secretary

Michelle Alkhatib

Trustee

Dr. Staci Barker

Trustee

Dr. Buddy Bonner

Trustee

Allison Lassahn

Trustee