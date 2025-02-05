Sheriff’s Corner — January 2025

The Community and Media Relations Division is part of the Administrative Bureau at the Sheriff’s Office. It consists of one Captain, five Deputies, and three civilians who work to foster positive interaction between the residents and business communities in Denton County.

Among the Deputies, three focus on community events and meetings, one is responsible for the Denton County Treasury Route, and one serves as a School Resource Officer, providing valuable support to staff and serving as a positive role model for students at the assigned campus. Additionally, one civilian works as the Sheriff’s Media Specialist, while two civilians serve as School Crossing Guards in Lantana.

The Community Relations Division aims to build trust with members of the communities we serve. Our team focuses on interacting with Denton County residents, schools, and businesses in many ways. They represent me and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office by attending community events, presenting safety programs, promoting our programs, etc.

We are currently hiring for the position of Community Relations Deputy! If you are interested in joining our team and becoming part of a great organization, please visit our website to apply. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Captain Hinojosa at [email protected] or 940-349-1515. Apply for our open positions here: governmentjobs.com/careers/dentoncounty