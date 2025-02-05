Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service to the Double Oak Police Department:

11/16/2024-Meet Complainant/320 Waketon Rd-Caller had questions about golf carts being on the roadway.

11/18/2024-Follow Up/8300-Blk Justin Rd-Stolen trailer was recovered in another jurisdiction.

11/19/2024-Meet Complainant/100-Blk Creekside Dr-Caller had questions about driving a lawn mower on a public street.

11/20/2024-Theft/6100-Blk Plantation Ln- Caller wanted to report a theft.

11/21/2024-Harassment/7700-Blk Justin Rd-Caller wanted to report being harassed by an individual.

11/21/2024-Hit & Run/Tanglewood Ln/Cross Timbers Dr-Caller wanted to make a report about being hit by another car/driver.

11/22/2024-Theft/200-Blk Whispering Oaks Dr-Caller wanted to report a theft.

11/23/2024-Suspicious Activity/800-Blk Cross Timbers Dr-Caller wanted to report a suspicious person on their property.

11/24/2024-Welfare Concern/100-Blk Chapel Hill Dr- Caller wanted to report a welfare concern regarding an individual grabbing someone by the neck that they observed in the vicinity.

11/24/2024-Missing Person/700-Blk Simmons Rd-Caller wanted to report their adult son missing. He was located nearby and said he just wanted to take a walk.

11/26/2024-Vehicle Complaint/Saddle Dr/Kings Rd-Caller wanted to report vehicles speeding.

11/27/2024-Suspicious Activity/200-Blk Timberleaf -Kids playing a prank.

11/27/2024-Meet Complainant/6000-Blk Pepperport Ln- Caller wanted to report speeders.

11/30/2024-Ordinance Violation/Simmons Rd/FM 407-Complaint about subject selling merchandise by the road.

12/06/2024-Motorist Assist/FM 407/Jernigan-Uber Eats driver decided to stop in the middle of FM407 to look up directions.

12/07/2024-Suspicious Activity/100-Blk Chinn Chapel Rd-Uber Eats driver parked at the wrong location.

12/08/2024-Animal Complaint/Lusk Ln/Kings Rd-Lost parrot.

12/09/2024-Meet Complainant/600-Blk Cross Timbers Dr-Caller needed assistance with their dog.

12/12/2024-Welfare Concern/200-Blk Meadow Knoll Dr-Caller’s wife invited son’s friend inside to eat. Caller wanted that person to leave and wanted to speak with an officer about his options. The caller was told to talk to his wife about inviting people inside. No threats, no fear, no crime.