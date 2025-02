An entrance ramp to I-35E in south Denton will be permanently closed on Wednesday night.

The northbound entrance ramp at North Texas Boulevard will close permanently at 9 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The closure is part of the ongoing $583 million I-35 improvement project.

“Motorists should be alert for new travel patterns and lane configurations when the closures are completed,” TxDOT said in a statement.