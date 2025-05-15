More Than a Home: Rotary Club of Champions of Justin and Habitat Denton build together

By Monica Housewright

In a powerful show of what a community can do when it comes together, the Rotary Club of Champions is building more than just a house—they’re building opportunity, connection and a brighter future for a deserving family right here in Justin, Texas.

Now in its ninth year, the club has grown from a small group of 30 to a vibrant 70-member strong community. They’ve raised over $200,000 through golf tournaments, fundraisers and in-kind donations to sponsor a Habitat for Humanity home—the first ever in the City of Justin.

Justin Rotary members helping alongside Habitat Denton County to build a house in Justin. But the effort goes beyond fundraising.

Rotary members have rolled up their sleeves to help on build days—putting up walls, painting trim and bringing the vision to life.

The project was sparked by a generous $35,000 donation from the late Glenn Hulcher, a founding member of the the Rotary Club of Champions. Glenn believed deeply in the mission and wanted to help get the project off the ground.

“Glenn’s gift was a turning point,” said Cheryl Hughey, president of the Rotary Club of Champions. “It gave us the confidence to move forward and inspired others to step up too. His legacy lives on in every nail, every wall and every ounce of hope this home represents.”

The groundwork for this build was laid in 2021 and 2022, thanks to the leadership of Lisa Dyer, who helped launch and guide the early phases of the project.

“It started with a vision—to bring Habitat for Humanity to the City of Justin for the first time,” she said. “This is what Rotary is all about—working together to lift others up.”

Partnership has played a big role in the effort.

“The City of Justin has been phenomenal,” said Troy Greisen, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Denton County. “Their support through the permitting process and overall enthusiasm for the project have been key. That kind of proactive collaboration from a city speaks volumes—and helps set projects like this up for long-term success.”

Troy also emphasized that the impact goes beyond the build.

“For those who may not know, it’s not simply a gift—it’s a true partnership,” he said. “We always say it’s a hand up, not a handout. Our partner families work hard. They contribute hundreds of hours of sweat equity and enter into a mortgage, just like any other homeowner would. We just remove the financial barriers that so often keep families from safe, stable housing.”

Cheryl emphasized that the project is about more than building a house.

“It’s about building hope,” she said. “When we first started talking about this project, it felt like a big dream—but now we’re watching it come to life. We’re not just helping one family—we’re showing what’s possible when a community believes in each other and gets to work.”

To support the project or get involved, visit the Rotary Club of Champions – Justin at clubofchampionsrotary.com or learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Denton County at habitatdentoncounty.org.