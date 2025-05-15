Softball/Baseball Playoffs: Marcus, Guyer softball start rematch for a regional title

The high school softball and baseball playoffs are in full force and a few area teams are still in the running for a state championship.

Softball

Marcus and Guyer started a three game series on Wednesday for the 6A Division II Region I championship.

The Wildcats took game one by a score of 9-4 at The Colony High School.

It’s a rematch from last year’s regional quarterfinal, which Guyer won. During the regular season, the two teams faced each other twice. Each team won one game and they were both decided by one run.

Marcus head coach Christy Tumilty said after game two of the regional semifinal that playing in one of the hardest districts in the state has prepared them for anything, and anyone, in the playoffs.

Marcus beat Keller in three games and Guyer, down to its last strike, came from behind to beat Mansfield Legacy.

The winner of the series will advance to the state semifinals.

Flower Mound swept Odessa Permian out in Clyde in the Regional Semifinal. Now, the Lady Jags are set to face Plano East for the 6A Division II Region I championship.

All games will be played at L.D. Bell High School. Game one is Thursday at 7 p.m.

The winner of the series will advance to the state semifinals.

Baseball

Marcus and Guyer have the chance to face up in the 6A Division II Region I baseball championship, as well.

The Marauders are facing Byron Nelson in the regional semifinal round. They beat Dallas Jesuit in three games to get there.

Game one will be on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Byron Nelson High School.

Guyer is facing powerhouse Southlake Carroll. The Wildcats swept Richardson’s J.J. Pearce High School in the regional quarterfinals. Game one will be on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Southlake Carroll High School.

Whoever wins in each of these series will face each other in the Region I championship. If Marcus and Guyer both advance, it will match the softball regional final matchup.

Another Lewisville ISD school is in the 6A Division I playoff bracket.

The Hebron Hawks are set to face Keller in the regional semifinal. The winner will face the winner of Mansfield Legacy and Prosper.

The winner will advance to the regional finals.

🚨Regional Playoffs start this Thursday🚨

🆚️ Keller

Game 1:

May 15 | 7:30pm (wear Black/playoff shirt)

Game 2:

May 16 | 7:30pm (wear Blue)

Game 3: (if necessary)

May 17 | 7:30pm (wear White)

🏟Cowboy Field

1301 State Champions Pkwy, Coppell, TX

🎙https://t.co/ZLSKi6vho8…

HPND pic.twitter.com/PKnYH1exH7 — HebronHawksBaseball (@HebronBaseball) May 12, 2025

In 5A Division II, Argyle is set to face Lubbock-Cooper in the regional semifinal.

The Eagles swept Mansfield Timberview in the regional quarterfinal, continuing their road to state.

If Argyle can pull out another series win, it will secure its spot in the regional final against either Wylie or defending state champion Grapevine.

Game one will be played Thursday at 7 p.m. at Abilene Christian University.