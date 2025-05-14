Northlake to split Cleveland-Gibbs Road due to I-35W bridge realignment

At its April meeting, Northlake Town Council approved to split Cleveland-Gibbs Road into two different roads: Cleveland Road and Gibbs Road. It comes with the impending bridge realignment that will direct Mulkey Street over I-35W, instead.

Two of the three sections were approved, with one section still under discussion

Cleveland-Gibbs Road was named after the two families the road connected. The Gibbs family lived to the west of what is now I-35W and the Cleveland family to the east.

The Town’s proposal names the northern part of the road Gibbs Road.

The southern part of the road will be Cleveland Road.

Town Council’s current plan has a goal to fix a downed bridge where the black circle is on the image to the right and stops Cleveland Road at the red dot.

The council had trouble finalizing a name for the third section, which is south of the intersection of Sam Lee Lane and Dale Earnhardt Way, near Highway 114.

The surrounding roads and section to the south will remain unchanged until the council returns to the issue at its next meeting on May 22.