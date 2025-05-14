AMC in Highland Village to cut ticket prices in half on Wednesdays

Beginning Wednesday, July 9, AMC Movie Theatres across the country will be offering tickets at half price every Wednesday, according to a press release.

The price decrease is in an effort to “make movies more affordable and accessible for guests,” said the announcement.

“50% Off Wednesdays” will be available to all AMC Stubs members, which is free to join with an AMC Stubs Insider membership. Ticket fees and other premium charges for enhanced experiences like IMAX will still apply, but the base ticket price will be 50% off.

“At AMC, we’ve gone to great lengths to create the preeminent moviegoing environment at our AMC theatres including our offering more comfortable seating, more premium formats and better food and beverage offerings,” said AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron. “Now, we also are pleased to make moviegoing more affordable.”

The cinema industry has faced challenges in the recent years with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in streaming services, but AMC’s move indicates there has been a recent uptick in business.

“Realistically, we could not afford to have made this change to our ticket pricing strategy until the box office showed true signs of sustained recovery,” said Aron. “But in April and now in May, the box office has been booming and the remainder of 2025 appears poised to continue that upward box office trend.”

Anyone who is not currently an AMC Stubs Insider member can sign up for free through the app, on the AMC website or at their local theatre.

The closest AMC Theatre to southern Denton County is AMC Highland Village 12, located in The Shops at Highland Village.

Several years ago, AMC Theatres introduced Discount Ticket Tuesdays, which it will continue alongside the Wednesday deal.

“The introduction of Discount Tuesdays several years ago has turned Tuesday into one of the best attended days of the week, in part because there is a segment of the moviegoing audience who looks first for a great value in their moviegoing,” said Aron. “With the introduction of 50% off Wednesdays, we’re looking to turn Wednesday into a similar strong-attendance day for moviegoers at our theatres.”

To see what movies are showing at AMC Highland Village, and to buy tickets, visit its website.