Around Argyle – May 2025

Serving the residents of Argyle as Mayor over the past two years – and in the six years before that on Town Council and the Planning & Zoning Commission – has truly been the honor of a lifetime.

As I write my final column for The Cross Timbers Gazette, I do so with a full heart and deep gratitude for this community. From day one, I’ve been guided by a commitment to preserve Argyle’s small-town charm while welcoming thoughtful, quality development. But more than that, my goal as Mayor was to restore civility, foster respectful dialogue and encourage a peaceful exchange of ideas at Town Hall.

I believe we’ve made real progress in that effort, and I thank our residents, town staff and council members for making it possible. I also thank my fellow mayors for your willingness to work together for the benefit of the greater Denton County region, for the great exchange of ideas, and for the guidance and friendship when it mattered most.

Argyle is a special place, and the progress we’ve made together reflects that. During my time in office, we’ve worked to bring in businesses that enhance our community’s character and values. Family-friendly restaurants like Little Joe’s Farmstead, Branded Bowls and Cactus Canyon are more than just new places to eat – they’re gathering spaces that bring people together and reflect the heart of Argyle.

We’ve laid the groundwork for future developments that will provide new services such as restaurants, shopping, grocers (including an HEB in neighboring Denton) and a hospital/wellness campus on the I-35W corridor. These projects, if approved, will serve residents well and provide much-needed amenities while protecting what makes Argyle unique.

We’ve also expanded and invested in public spaces that bring our community together. This year, the Town approved the purchase of 4.6 acres on Cook Street for a new park that will include nature trails, open green space and a veterans’ memorial. We’ve worked to increase community events and local traditions through the incredible leadership of Jessica Sommer, our Director of Communications and Marketing. Her creativity and energy have turned town events into something truly special that neighbors look forward to year after year.

Another major priority has been public safety and improving how we serve our residents. Last fall, we secured land on FM 407 for the future Donald G. Moser Law Enforcement Center and Municipal Complex. This new facility, named in honor of former Mayor Don Moser, will improve access to services and ensure our police department has the space and tools it needs to keep our town safe.

I want to take a moment to express my deep respect and admiration for Police Chief Emmitt Jackson and his outstanding team of officers. Under his leadership, Argyle has assembled what I consider to be the best police department in the region. Their dedication, professionalism and community-focused approach are second to none and I’m incredibly grateful for the work they do every single day to protect and serve. Much the same can be said about our first responders in the Denton County Emergency Services District and Fire Chief Ricky Vaughan. It has been a true honor working with each and every one of you.

Throughout all of this, we’ve continued to promote responsible growth, protect our rural identity and celebrate what makes Argyle feel like home. None of this would have been possible without the support, collaboration and trust of our residents. I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the kindness and encouragement you’ve shown me. The conversations at local events, the thoughtful emails and phone calls, the shared vision for the future – all of it has been humbling, and I’ll carry it with me always.

Thank you, Argyle. It has been my greatest privilege to serve you. I look forward to seeing our town continue to grow with purpose, pride, and unity in the years ahead.

With deep gratitude and sincere appreciation,

Rick Bradford, Mayor of Argyle