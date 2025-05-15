Grapevine’s 41st Annual Main Street Fest returns this weekend

The 41st Annual Main Street Fest, presented by Bank of the West, is set to bring three days of family fun, live entertainment and unique shopping to Historic Downtown Grapevine this Friday through Sunday, May 16–18.

Hosted by the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau, the festival supports historic preservation and local civic organizations.

Visitors can enjoy artisan vendors, boutique shopping, a vibrant KidZone, and an array of culinary delights—from corny dogs to mango bowls.

Entertainment includes carnival rides, a rock climbing wall, artists’ markets, and live music across three stages, with headliners Neal McCoy and Emerald City’s Downtown Fever.

Adults can also take part in the Craft Brew Experience and pairing seminars.

Admission is free Friday until 5 p.m., with tickets afterward priced at $10 for adults and $5 for children and seniors. Weekend passes are $20. Discounted tickets are available for military and transit riders.

Complimentary shuttles will run from Grapevine Mills Mall (near Pollo Regio) and Grapevine Library & Convention Center.

For full details, including ticketing, event schedules, and parking info, visit MainStFest.com.