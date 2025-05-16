Friday, May 16, 2025
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Denton PD issues warrant in statewide silver alert case

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
48
76-year-old Karen Taube is missing after someone other than a legal guardian removed her from an assisted living facility. (Photo courtesy of Denton PD.)

The Denton Police Department issued a felony arrest warrant for a Michigan woman accused of unlawfully removing a 76-year-old woman from a local assisted living facility, prompting a statewide Silver Alert.

Eva Haron is wanted on charges of Interference with Rights of Guardian of the Person after authorities say she knowingly took Karen May Taube from Willow Bend Assisted Living and Memory Care, located at 2125 Brinker Road in Denton, without the legal guardian’s consent.

Taube was last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday. Police launched an investigation after being notified that someone other than her guardian had removed her from the facility.

The Ford truck Denton PD believes Taube and Haron may be traveling in. (Photo courtesy of Denton PD)

Investigators believe Haron and Taube may be traveling together in a white 2018 Ford F-150 with a Michigan license plate DXZ9489. Their current location is unknown.

While detectives do not believe Taube is in immediate danger, they are urging the public to assist in locating her to ensure her safe return to the assisted living facility.

Anyone who spots the vehicle or has information about Taube’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Previous article
Grapevine’s 41st Annual Main Street Fest returns this weekend
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles



Popular This Week