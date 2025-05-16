Denton PD issues warrant in statewide silver alert case

The Denton Police Department issued a felony arrest warrant for a Michigan woman accused of unlawfully removing a 76-year-old woman from a local assisted living facility, prompting a statewide Silver Alert.

Eva Haron is wanted on charges of Interference with Rights of Guardian of the Person after authorities say she knowingly took Karen May Taube from Willow Bend Assisted Living and Memory Care, located at 2125 Brinker Road in Denton, without the legal guardian’s consent.

Taube was last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday. Police launched an investigation after being notified that someone other than her guardian had removed her from the facility.

Investigators believe Haron and Taube may be traveling together in a white 2018 Ford F-150 with a Michigan license plate DXZ9489. Their current location is unknown.

While detectives do not believe Taube is in immediate danger, they are urging the public to assist in locating her to ensure her safe return to the assisted living facility.

Anyone who spots the vehicle or has information about Taube’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.