Frisco Badminton Academy will expand to Argyle

Argyle will be getting a high-performance badminton facility with the Frisco Badminton Academy expanding into southern Denton County.

The academy announced its plans to open the Argyle facility in December on Gateway Drive, which connects to FM 407 near I-35W.

There will be 14 courts and a Pro Shop in the facility. When updated at the May Planning and Zoning meeting, Argyle’s Director of Community Development Harrison Wicks said the courts could also be multi-use, possibly allowing for handball or pickleball.

The Frisco Academy offers comprehensive training programs with full-time coaches, which will be offered at the Argyle location, as well.

It allows players as young as five, and of all experience levels, to play and learn about the sport while connecting with other players in the community.

Karri Reddy founded Frisco Badminton in 2017. Since then, he has opened three more facilities in Austin.

The Frisco Academy was recently named an official training center for Team USA Para Badminton.

“Leading up to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, Silver medalists Miles Krajewski and Jayci Simon chose to train at Frisco Badminton Club under the expert guidance of Coach Abhishek Ahlawat,” said Team USA in the announcement. “While both athletes built their badminton foundation elsewhere and qualified for Paris 2024 with different coaches, they credit the intense and focused training they received at Frisco Badminton Club as a key factor in their Silver medal success.”

The facilities are operated 24/7 for any members to train at all times of the day. For Krajewski and Simon, Reddy offered the services free-of-charge. Krajewski and Simon are both training to compete in the 2028 Olympics that will be hosted in Los Angeles.

Reddy said he plans to fund other athletes that qualify for the 2028 Olympics, as well.

Frisco Badminton has a history of success at the highest levels of the sport. They routinely have athletes qualify for national competitions.

In a meeting with Argyle community leaders, Reddy said he hopes to bring the same level of competition and training to the Argyle facility.