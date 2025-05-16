City of Justin achieves milestone with ground breaking on new fire station

When shovels hit the dirt in Justin on Thursday, there was more than one reason for the City to celebrate.

Not only did the City break ground on a new, state-of-the-art fire station. It was also the first-ever new construction initiative in the City’s history.

The project was approved by voters in a 2023 bond election and will be led by Crossland Construction and FGMA Architects.

“The Crossland family and our dedicated Texas team are thrilled to contribute to the City of Justin’s vision for enhanced public safety by building this fire station,” said Rocky Hussman, president of Crossland Construction. “We are honored to construct a facility that will be a cornerstone for emergency response, serving and protecting the City of Justin.”

Members of the Justin Fire Department and government explained how important this is to the City and its community.

“Today marks a landmark moment for the City of Justin,” said Mayor James Clark. “Building a second fire station underscores our unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents and our incredible public servants.”

The second fire station, located at 11042 FM 407, will increase firefighter capacity, improve response times and enhance emergency preparedness.

“As Justin continues to grow, this facility will play a vital role in providing swift and efficient emergency services to every resident in our community,” said Clark.

The facility will be equipped with the latest technology and safety measures, allowing first responders to better serve residents in critical situations and ensuring the community’s safety and well-being.

“I am deeply grateful for everyone who has worked tirelessly to make this project possible,” said Justin Fire Chief Matthew Mitchell. “The new station will benefit our residents while safeguarding the health and well-being of our firefighters, enabling us to respond more efficiently and effectively to the western portion of our response district.”

In a press release from the City of Justin, the City extended its “deepest gratitude to residents, stakeholders and local partners for their ongoing support in making this development a reality.”