A Seat At The Table: Mother-daughter catering and event venue team makes everyone feel like family

Deanie and Katie Willis don’t know how to do anything ordinary.

Like that time in 2009 when Deanie realized she was spending too much time sitting on the couch at home. Katie was away at college, and most people in Deanie’s shoes might have picked up a new hobby—like joining a book club, learning a new language or taking up arts and crafts.

But not Deanie.

She decided it was the perfect time to open a cafe and retail store in Argyle—because… why not?

Three years later, that business had run its course. But Deanie wasn’t done thinking outside the box. She’s never been one to sit still for long, and her next big idea was waiting in the most unexpected place: the old 900-square-foot shed behind her house.

By then, Katie was back from college to help. Most people would have cleaned out the shed as a weekend project and continued using it for storage. But not Deanie and Katie. Instead, they transformed it into a cozy gathering spot with a commercial kitchen and two large wooden tables. Just like that, the shed became the first home for At The Table—Argyle’s newest catering and event venue.

If you thought that’s when things got a bit more traditional, Deanie and Katie will politely (and with a wink) tell you otherwise.

“I like to joke that we are crazy people who don’t sit still for long,” Katie said with a laugh. “We’d been thinking about starting a business together, and we’d always had the mentality of, ‘Why not? We’ll figure it out.'”

Deanie agreed, “It was a sweet setting, but we felt the nudge after about six months that we needed to move. We spent a year figuring out where God wanted us to put At The Table. Each time we’d go looking, we’d drive past this old house. It was so tacky that we didn’t want to look at it. But our realtor convinced us to look at it. When we walked through the front doors, there were a lot of rooms. It was dark and crowded, and we could barely walk through. But there was no doubt this was the place.”

Katie will quickly tell you they had no clue what they were doing when they bought the new space in March 2020 and immediately began tearing everything out and starting over. But like most grand ideas she and her mom have given life to over the years, At The Table continues to bless them in more ways than they could have imagined.

Fast-forward to today, and At The Table at 734 Crawford Road is everything they hoped it would be—a stunning 3,400-square-foot, multi-room boutique event space and catering business specializing in on-site and off-site gatherings that center around food, fellowship, and life at the table. Think wedding receptions and rehearsal dinners, birthdays, family reunions, anniversaries, team-building and corporate events, wine tastings, nonprofit fundraisers, and more. Anything you want to gather for, At The Table can host.

They are all-inclusive, offering food, drinks, tables, chairs, centerpieces and complete set-up and clean-up. Naturally, catering is the heart of this business. Deanie and Katie’s do-it-all commercial kitchen specializes in what they like to call comfort food elevated. Everything from lasagna, pulled pork sliders and casseroles to beef tenderloin, King Ranch chicken and mouth-watering desserts.

While everything they do is by reservation only, At The Table hosts public wine nights every Wednesday and Thursday night and bingo nights on the third Thursday of each month.

But their hearts for people go beyond the business itself.

They also have a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that bridges the gap between broken and restored through tangible resources for healing and life skills. Through classes, discussions, dinners and partnering with local nonprofits like Serve Denton, Giving Grace and Roots Renewal Ranch, they hope to empower and equip the people they serve with practical takeaways and discipleship.

“Food is where it started, and we combined that with our love for people and hosting events,” Katie said, adding that Deanie is the ultimate mom and that they’ve made it their mission to make anyone and everyone feel welcome. “We keep it all very personal and ensure everyone in our community has a seat at our table. We want people to feel seen, known, and loved, and it’s been amazing to watch this grow the way it has over the years. We’ve come to know our regulars; they are our family.”

Deanie added, “People consistently say walking through our doors is a great feeling. They get that homey feel. They’re comfortable.”

To understand how this all started, you have to go back to when Deanie was 28 and just married the love of her life, Rich.

An Air Force veteran, Rich loved cooking and was routinely tasked with getting creative in the kitchen when he lived with his buddies in the military. Meanwhile, his new bride couldn’t cook to save her life. She didn’t know how to bake a potato or even scramble eggs and was perfectly content living off grilled cheese.

Rich took it upon himself to challenge Deanie in the world of creative culinary arts. No matter how often she messed up, he encouraged her to keep trying and think outside the box. Needless to say, Deanie was a fast learner, and food became a big part of her life. In an instant, most of her days were spent in the kitchen, preparing meals for anyone sitting at their kitchen table.

“Sadly, Rich passed away in 2003. Now, his passion has become my passion,” Deanie said. “I have about 20 Southern Living cookbooks dating back to 1981, and those were my go-to for a long time. I love being in the kitchen, and when people ask me what our most favorite thing to cook is, we can’t say just one thing because it’s all of it.”

Naturally, Katie followed in Mom and Dad’s footsteps.

“I always joke that Mom never gave me an option as to whether or not I would be a cook. I am pretty sure no other junior in high school was getting a set of pots and pans on Christmas morning,” she said with a laugh. “I have a background in corporate catering, and I took a lot of what I learned during that time and applied it to what we do here at At The Table. I love every bit of it—working with my mom and being around great people every day. For me, cooking signifies the act of preparing food and the simple beauty that comes from slowing down, gathering the ingredients, and sharing a meal with people you love.”

As for the future of At The Table, Deanie and Katie insist that because they don’t know how to do anything ordinary, there is always a chance they will cook up something bigger. In a few short years, they’ve catered to as many as 1,000 people at a single event, and there aren’t many places they won’t travel to—Katie even admits to having driven a delicate three-tier wedding cake to Houston before. Whatever their community needs—wherever that may be—At The Table is here to help.

“I was just telling Katie the other day that I was organizing a bunch of photographs on my computer. And as I sat there and started looking through them, I was hit with a flood of memories,” Deanie said. “It was cool to look at all the food and other pictures and think, ‘We did that.’ What we are doing means the world to us.”

Visit atthetabletx.com to learn more about At The Table, including how to book a reservation or take advantage of any of their events.