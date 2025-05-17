Travel with Terri: The legendary Calgary Stampede

This Texas girl has grown up going to rodeos, but I have never seen anything quite like this. Immediately, I realized the Calgary Stampede was clearly in a league of its own, and I was instantly hooked. To say I was wowed is an understatement. It’s not just a rodeo – it’s a full-blown spectacle, bursting with energy and excitement.

This year’s Calgary Stampede is scheduled for July 4-13. If you are a rodeo fan, you know the Calgary Stampede is the epicenter of outdoor rodeos. There are seven rodeo events, 10 days of action and $2.17 million in prize money. What an exciting event to plan an entire vacation around. It makes for a fascinating first-class holiday.

One of the things that I could not help but notice is how this beloved Western event takes over Calgary – the entire city celebrates! It’s very apparent how much Calgarians genuinely love and embrace the Stampede. It truly lives up to its title as “The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.”

The Ultimate Cowboy Competition

The prestige of winning the Calgary Stampede Championship is unmatched in the rodeo world. It’s the dream stage for cowboys and cowgirls alike.

The caliber of a rodeo comes down to two things: the skill of the competitors and the quality of the horses, bulls and steers. Cowboys and cowgirls face off in a furious display of skill and grit. To my surprise, 50 of the competitors were from Texas last year.

The Stampede Rodeo features the world’s best competitors and animals. Known as “The World’s Largest Outdoor Rodeo,” this event showcases 30 top athletes in six competitions: Bareback Riding, Barrel Racing, Tie-Down Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, and Bull Riding — divided into three competitive pools. The top four athletes in each pool will advance to “Showdown Sunday,” earning the chance to win the coveted Calgary Stampede Championship. This is the Super Bowl of the Rodeo World.

Unique Stampede Events

These events are a vivid reminder of what makes the Calgary Stampede so special. Its ability to combine heart-pounding competition with rich cultural traditions is unrivaled. My favorite tradition was seeing the First Nations Relay Racing Teams. It’s a display of not just individual athleticism but of seamless teamwork under intense conditions. Bareback riders exchanging horses at top speed as they circle the track isn’t just a race — it’s a cultural celebration where heritage, skill, and community pride merge in an exciting, pulse-raising competition. These races highlight how deep traditions can be passed on, celebrated, and reinvented for contemporary audiences on one of the world’s grandest stages.

The Grandstand Show

This show is absolutely electrifying. This ‘grand’ event is held nightly and was the perfect way to end our day. The combination of hit music, jaw-dropping stunts, and illuminating displays creates an atmosphere where every sense is engaged. The entertainment extravaganza is held at the GMC Stadium, where the rodeo and chuckwagon races have just taken place, so you never have to leave or change your seat.

The Stampede Grandstand Show is an over-the-top spectacle. I had no idea what a treat I was in for. It dazzles audiences with elaborate song, dance, and live musical performances from top-notch talent. They take the audience on a spectacular journey with flying acrobats, hit music, spectacular stunts, illuminating displays, and high-energy entertainers. I’ve never seen so much talent on one stage.

The Grandstand Show is a breathtaking celebration. And when you think this Broadway-esque performance could not get any better, the stunning drone and fireworks display begins. It’s not just a show — it’s a grand finale that encapsulates the innovative spirit and deep-rooted traditions of the Calgary Stampede.

Elbow River Camp

Elbow River Camp paints a vivid picture of living heritage and history. It also represents the strong relationship between the Stampede and the Treaty 7 Nations. Yearly, the Stampede adds to the camp’s history, providing visitors an opportunity to learn about Indigenous culture, history, and traditions. The large colorful tipis at Elbow River Camp indicate where Alberta’s Indigenous people are recognized and showcased.

At the large camp, visitors will see 26 large, colorful tipis. These are far more than just stunning visual landmarks. They are cherished symbols of a rich tradition that has been nurtured and handed down through generations. Passed on since the first Stampede in 1912, these tipis epitomize the deep and enduring relationship between the First Nations Tipi Holders and the Calgary Stampede.

The families who own these tipis carry the legacy of their ancestors, ensuring that traditional practices, values, and stories remain at the forefront of such a grand, modern event. This unique blend of historical reverence and contemporary celebration not only enriches the Stampede’s atmosphere, but it also connects past traditions with today’s vibrant cultural life.

Music Festival

The Calgary Stampede’s Music Festival is an absolute auditory feast that elevates the whole event to another level. Shania Twain kicking things off sets the stage with star power, creating an energy that’s both nostalgic and refreshingly contemporary. With over 100 musical acts spread across four stages covering a spectrum of genres — from country and rock to pop and beyond. This festival ensures that every musical taste finds its perfect match.

This multifaceted musical extravaganza is more than just a series of concerts. It’s a cultural celebration that underscores the evolution of the Stampede into a truly world-class festival. What’s impressive is how it caters to a broad audience, whether you’re a lifelong fan of classic country tunes or a seeker of fresh, innovative music experiences.

This is the place to go for a unique, fun and fascinating first-class vacation. The Calgary Stampede is where you can experience authentic Western culture in the best possible way. So, giddy up and buy your tickets, grab your boots, put on your cowboy hat, and gallop over to the Calgary Stampede.