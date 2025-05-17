Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Why You Need an Aging Advocate  

Navigating the journey of aging—whether for yourself or a loved one—can be overwhelming. Between finding the right senior living option, managing health concerns, and coordinating care, it’s easy to feel lost. That’s where an aging advocate becomes essential.

An aging advocate is your guide and support system. They help you make informed decisions, connect you to trusted resources, and ensure your needs and preferences are respected. Whether you’re planning for the future or suddenly faced with a health crisis, having someone who understands the system can save you time, money, and unnecessary stress.

Recently, I had the honor of helping an older woman with no children or spouse figure out a plan. She’d been injured in a fall and realized she could no longer live alone. She was scared—what if she fell again and no one found her? Overwhelmed and unsure of where to start, she reached out.

Her house had some issues, and her preference was to sell it to an investor just to move quickly. We always want to make sure that’s the best option, so I connected her with a trusted senior realtor who explained all of her options. She ultimately chose to sell to an investor, which sped up her move.

Next, she needed an independent living community with meals and housekeeping. She fell in love with the first place I recommended. Because of her injury, she couldn’t pack—so I introduced her to a downsizing and packing company, a great moving team, and even an Elder Law attorney to help get her affairs in order.

This is just one example of what an aging advocate does—at no cost to you.

