Highland Village City Update – May 2025

We are in the peak of severe weather season in Texas—well, really, that could happen anytime, right?

We often receive questions about how we notify residents of incoming severe weather and when the sirens are activated. Many of us think of the sirens as “tornado sirens.” However, they are actually called emergency outdoor warning sirens and are intended to warn people who are outside to take cover.

The sirens will be activated when there is a tornado warning affecting the city, a visually confirmed tornado by trained spotters or a severe thunderstorm warning with destructive winds in excess of 70 mph or hail greater than 1.25”.

When and if you hear the sirens, you should immediately seek shelter, check a local weather source like a weather app, a local news station, or a weather radio, and take appropriate action. The City also uses a system that will call or text in the event of a flash flood warning, severe thunderstorm warning, or a tornado warning.

You can sign up to receive these notifications in several ways – visit the city website at highlandvillage.org/notifyme and select “Hyper-Reach,” call or text “alerts” to 469-946-9966 and even tell your Alexa unit to “enable Hyper-Reach.” The City’s goal is to inform you in the event of severe weather so you and your family can take the necessary precautions to stay safe.

Speaking of staying informed, the City can use your help in keeping us informed of areas that need our attention. The Eye on Highland Village app is a great tool to keep our City well-maintained and staff informed. Just search Eye on Highland Village in your app store, download the app and when you see something that needs staff’s attention, take a picture and submit the issue. Your request goes directly to the appropriate department, and if you provided an email address, staff will keep you informed of the progress. Highland Village employees do a great job maintaining our City, but they can’t be everywhere, so your help is greatly appreciated.

Spring is one of my favorite times because everything looks new and fresh. It’s the time we all get outside to clean up our yards for outdoor activities, plant new flowers, and spruce up our landscapes. The work we all do makes Highland Village a beautiful place to be. It is also the mission of our Code Enforcement Division to ensure Highland Village is a safe, clean, and livable city.

Our Code Enforcement Officers routinely work to look for code violations, investigate complaints and work to educate residents to eliminate conditions that jeopardize the life, health, safety and general welfare of the public. As you begin working in your yard, remember to trim trees and vegetation to 14 feet above the street and eight feet above the sidewalk to ensure a safe path for vehicles and pedestrians. Maintain your pool and ensure it is enclosed with self-latching gates. If you have questions about the City’s code, visit highlandvillage.org/CodeEnforcement or call 972-899-5092. Together, we can ensure Highland Village remains a beautiful community.

This spring and summer, you will want to visit and attend the events at Doubletree Ranch Park. The Movie in the Park series will take place the first three Fridays in May. The movies are free and food trucks will provide food and drinks for purchase.

The splash pad will be open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. The Parks Department has added new vertical water features that will add to the fun at this amenity. Be sure to check hvparks.com for the hours and schedule before heading to the park.

This year, Celebrate Highland Village will take place at Doubletree Ranch Park. Moving the event to this location provides more park space and amenities to improve the user experience. It also ensures we will never have to cancel due to floodwaters from Lake Lewisville. A full day of activities is planned, including the Celebrate Highland Village 5K and Fun Run, the Highland Village Lions Club Fishing Derby and, new this year, the Fire Truck Pull benefiting Special Olympics Texas. You can find all the details at highlandvillage.org/celebrate.

As a benefit to Highland Village residents, we are providing resident parking passes to park at Doubletree Ranch Park. Beginning May 5, Highland Village residents can pick up their parking pass at The Robert & Lee DuVall Center at 948B Highland Village Road. Celebrate Highland Village will have live music from Escape – The Dallas Journey Tribute Band, food vendors, a kid zone and then end the evening with our spectacular fireworks.

While we are all enjoying the spring weather and our trail system, let’s remember to be courteous to others on the trails. We have walkers, runners, bicyclists, scooter riders and dog walkers using the same space. For those on a bike or scooter, remembering to announce your presence helps alert the runner or walker so we all feel safer. Dog walkers, remember your dog must be on leash, and please pick up after them and dispose of the bag in your trash can or a public trash can. Drivers need to be cautious, aware and watch for people in crosswalks. These are simple rules that are easy to follow to keep everyone safe.

I’m looking forward to the fun we have planned for the whole family and hope to see you around!