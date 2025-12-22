DWI arrest in Highland Village leads to ICE hold

A man who has been deported from the United States three times was arrested by Highland Village police on Sunday, Dec. 7, and is being held in the Denton County Jail on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

Oscar Arturo Sanchez-Prieto of Mesquite was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after police responded to a hang-up 911 call, according to the Highland Village Police Department.

Officers attempted to call the number back but received no answer, prompting them to check the reported location.

When they arrived, police found a vehicle that had left the roadway and become stuck in heavy mud in a nearby ditch.

Officers attempted to assist him, but said his account of what happened was inconsistent and raised concerns that he might be intoxicated. Police administered multiple field sobriety tests, which Sanchez-Prieto failed, authorities said.

He was taken into custody and charged with DWI. During the booking process, police learned Sanchez-Prieto had been deported from the U.S. three times, most recently in 2023.

An immigration detainer was placed on Sanchez-Prieto, and he was transported to the Denton County Jail, where he remains in custody.

According to ICE, an immigration detainer is a request asking a law enforcement agency to notify federal authorities before releasing an individual and to hold that person for up to 48 hours beyond their scheduled release so immigration officials can assume custody under federal law.