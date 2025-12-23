Veteran, Paralympic athlete gifted mortgage-free home in Northlake

Veteran and Paralympic athlete Michael Smith and his family received keys to their new, mortgage-free home in Northlake’s Pecan Square community on Saturday.

Smith, who served as a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army, was chosen by nonprofit Building Homes for Heroes, which partnered with Hillwood and D.R. Horton, to receive the new home.

“Today, Pecan Square stood united in gratitude and love. We had the incredible honor of welcoming First Class Sergeant Michael Smith and his family home with a moment none of us will ever forget,” said the Hillwood Community on Facebook. “Through the generosity of Hillwood Communities and Building Homes for Heroes, Sgt. Smith received a mortgage-free home – surrounded by a community that showed up in the most powerful way.”

According to a press release from Building Homes for Heroes, Smith enlisted in the Army in 1998 to help his family and accomplish his personal goals.

He served for almost 24 years, including four tours overseas, before eventually being honorably retired in September 2021.

In 2011, while Smith was working as a station commander in Nashville, Tennessee, he was involved in a car wreck that launched him across a highway median and into oncoming traffic.

Because of the injuries, he had to have his right arm amputated just above the elbow.

Despite the amputation, Smith decided he would try to remain on active duty with the Army.

He went through rehab and completed physical agility and marksmanship assessments before bringing his case before a board, which deemed him able to remain on active duty.

Upon Smith’s return, he became the first above-elbow amputee to return to active duty in the history of the U.S. Army.

During his rehab, Smith discovered a passion for endurance sports, which have now become central to his life and mission.

He moved to Texas to pursue USA Triathlon at an elite level, a path he continues to forge.

Smith was named an Elite Paralympic Triathlete Team Captain for USA Triathlon and is training to land a spot on the Paralympic Triathlon Team for the 2028 summer games in Los Angeles.

He has competed for the USA Paralympic Skeleton Bobsledding team, finished multiple Ironman competitions, competed in Race Across America.

The veteran is also a co-founder and president of Swim Bike Run 4 Equality, which aims to increase inclusion and diversity in the sport of triathlon.

According to Building Homes for Heroes, Smith’s new home in Northlake is catered to his needs with an open layout and accessibility features, including a custom zero-entry walk-in shower and motion-activated faucets.

He was able to receive the keys amidst a parade full of residents, first responders, the Patriot Guard and the children he coaches.

The Patriot Parachute team showed their respect for Smith with a fly-in that welcomed Smith to his new home.

“We are honored to have you and your family here and can’t wait for the memories you’ll build in Pecan Square,” said Hillwood.

Building Homes for Heroes works to care for America’s veterans and first responders. The organization will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2026.

In September, the organization partnered with Hillwood and D.R. Horton to provide a new, mortgage-free home in the Harvest community to Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans, who is considered one of the most decorated female veterans in U.S. history.