Community starts fund for off-duty Lewisville firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

When the community found out Lewisville firefighter and paramedic Michael Swope was killed on Thursday, they wanted to help, so the Lewisville Fire Fighters Foundation started a campaign to raise funds for his family.

Swope was off-duty when his motorcycle crashed in Fort Worth.

Now, the community is coming together to provide for his family during the hard time.

“Because of the incredible outpouring of support and the many people asking how they can help, we wanted to make sure everyone knows the ways to support the Swope family during this incredibly difficult time,” said the organization on Facebook. “A donation page has been set up through the Lewisville Fire Fighters Foundation and any support is deeply appreciated and will go directly to Michael’s wife and children.”

In an announcement from the Lewisville Fire Department, they described Swope as a dedicated servant, a mentor and a friend.

“Beyond his roles as a paramedic and a field training officer, he was a pillar of professionalism and a kind soul to all who knew him,” said the department. “More importantly, Michael was a follower of Christ who loved the Lord, a devoted, caring husband and a father to three beautiful children. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this unimaginably hard time.”

A local hospital in Lewisville honored Swope for his work with a memorial that displays photos of Swope and his family.

“We want to extend our deepest gratitude to our partners at Medical City Lewisville for the incredibly beautiful photo display honoring the life and legacy of Swope,” said the department on Facebook. “In Lewisville, we don’t just have a ‘working relationship’ between the fire department and the hospital – we are a family. This gesture is a powerful reminder of that bond.”

For more information on how to help the Swope family, and to send donations, visit the Help a Hero webpage for Swope started by the Lewisville Fire Fighters Foundation.

Donations can also be made to the Lewisville Fire Fighters Venmo @LFFF3606 (no dashes or underscores).

Lewisville FD invited the public to Swope’s funeral, which will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 27 at Christ Chapel Bible Church in Fort Worth (3701 Birchman Avenue 76107).

“They say that a firefighter’s life is a gift to the community they serve. For those of us who knew Firefighter Swope, we know that gift was immeasurable,” said the department. “We are calling on our friends, neighbors and fellow first responders to stand with us as w say our final goodbyes. Whether you knew Snope personally or were simply a citizen he stood ready to protect, your presence is a tribute to the sacrifice and heart of a hero.”