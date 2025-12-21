Argyle-based business offers European-style kitchenware

Lantana resident Tony Boulton’s Argyle-based store Design and Grace gives customers the chance to shop like they live across the pond.

The store stocks up and sells European-style kitchenware and, in October, it was named the exclusive carrier of a limited-edition 2-slot toaster with the Union Jack design on it.

European kitchenware manufacturer Dualit released the toaster in celebration of the company’s 80-year anniversary.

“It seems like only yesterday that we were celebrating 70 years of the Dualit brand, with the last decade going by in a blink,” said Alex Gort-Barten, Dualit’s sales and marketing director and grandson of Dualit founder Max Gort-Berten. “Reaching another milestone after what has been a turbulent decade for so many is a remarkable achievement, and it reflects the loyalty of our customers and the hard work of our team. With this limited edition Classic Toaster we’re honouring our heritage and a hero product which looked to a sustainable future even 80 years ago.”

Boulton didn’t just pop up in Texas to start a business.

He was born in Burslem, a centuries-old community in Staffordshire, England.

After 25 years in the ceramics business in the United Kingdom, Boulton was let go during an economic downturn.

He began another career importing kitchenware and selling it to retail and hospitality businesses when he met his wife, Lynn.

Boulton then moved to Texas with Lynn and passed the business off to his son, Dan Boulton, who opened a store in Grapevine.

Since then, the business has transitioned to a fully-online platform with its base in Argyle.

The limited edition toaster will be sold through the end of 2025.

In Dualit’s press release about the toaster, they praised the Boulton family business.

“The company blends decades of global retail expertise with a passion for design-led living,” read the release. “After establishing roots and opening a store, Design & Grace transitioned fully online in 2010, building lasting partnerships with European vendors to bring finely crafted, design-forward essentials to homes across America.”

For more information on Design and Grace’s products, visit the business’s website.