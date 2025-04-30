Denton County’s first case of measles visited multiple Flower Mound businesses

Denton County reported its first measles case in a press release Wednesday afternoon. The Public Health Department did not reveal any information on the person diagnosed other than it is an adult with an unknown vaccine status.

“Today’s case is further evidence that measles cases are on the rise–and the DFW area is no exception,” said Director of Public Health Dr. Matt Richardson. “While we haven’t linked this case to an existing outbreak, it highlights two realities: vaccines are important and, if you have signs and symptoms, you should be tested.”

Based on the initial case investigation, the individual visited Donut Plaza on Garden Ridge Blvd. and Pretty Burrito on Flower Mound Road between 10 a.m. and noon on April 19.

They went to Rangers Republic at Texas Live! and Globe Life Field in Arlington later that day before going to Guitars and Growlers on Flower Mound Road sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Sometime later that night, they were at the Walmart in Lewisville.

The next day, the individual attended Flower Mound United Methodist Church on Bruton Orand Road sometime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

They were also at the WinCo Foods in Lewisville on W. Main Street on April 21 sometime between 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

On April 22, the last day charted by Denton County Public Health, the individual visited Pho Tay Do on Campbell Road in Richardson sometime between 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

If anyone was at any of the locations listed above, DCPH recommends monitoring for measles symptoms for 21 days from exposure, which would last until May 13 for this exposed on the last day.

Symptoms listed by the DCPH include high fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes. In addition, small white spots often form after 2-3 days and flat, red spots often form on the face and spread downward after 3-5 days.

Another case of measles was reported in Grapevine earlier this month.

Measles is highly contagious. Measles spreads through the air when a person with measles coughs or sneezes. Denton County Public Health said it is important to know that measles can spread by being in a room where a person with measles has been, even up to two hours after that person has left. If one person has measles, up to 9 out of 10 people nearby will become infected if they are not protected.

For more information and updates on measles, check Denton County’s page on measles.