Denton County dodges worst of April’s severe weather

April 2025 was warmer and wetter than normal with several bouts of severe weather near Denton County.

The warmest day was April 13th with a high of 92. The coolest temperature was a low of 29 on April 7th, leaving us a day/night average of 76 which was 2 degrees warmer than normal. As of April 26th, total precipitation for the month was 3.51” which was nearly an inch above the normal April precipitation of 2.76”. April was the first month of 2025 that was wetter than normal. Total precipitation year-to-date through April 26 was 8.49” which was 2 inches below normal.

There were several rounds of severe weather in North and Northeast Texas in April, including several tornadoes east of Denton County on April 4th. The most active day for severe weather was April 19th when 12 tornadoes were confirmed west of us. A later outbreak of tornadoes on April 25th affected the Panhandle and South Plains of Texas. Denton County escaped the most serious wind and hail storms during the month. No one was injured or killed in April’s severe storms. Good job!

Much of April’s stormy weather was due to an unusually active sub-tropical Pacific jet stream which launched several rounds of severe weather across North Texas and the Midwest. The storm systems were partially blocked or slowed by the Bermuda high over the Gulf and Caribbean Sea. The month of May promises to be just as stormy as April was.

Everyone in North Texas should follow basic safety practices whenever severe weather is present or forecast in our area. Download Storm Shield or another weather-alert app. Have a plan when severe weather may affect your home or office. Know where you could go for shelter; put as many walls between you and the storms as possible, preferably a central closet or bathroom away from windows. Avoid driving during a severe thunderstorm, tornado or flash flood warning. Get someplace safe and stay there while the storm passes. Never stop underneath an overpass to protect your car from hail or leave your car to shelter on the embankment of the overpass. Seek shelter in a parking garage or inside supermarkets, restaurants, etc.

When driving in a storm, tune into to LOCAL radio stations for LIVE severe weather warnings. WBAP 820AM is the primary Emergency Alert Station for North Texas.